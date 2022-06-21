ROGERSVILLE — Elvy Marie Red Hammond, 86, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 following a short illness. Mrs. Hammond was a native of Lucedale, Mississippi and a longtime resident of Huntsville, Alabama and Rogersville, Alabama. Before moving to Rogersville, Ms. Elvy served as the church secretary at Lakewood Baptist Church in Huntsville. She then made First Baptist Church of Rogersville her home church. Elvy loved being outdoors birdwatching, fishing, and flower gardening. She was also an amazing cook. Ms. Elvy was a friend to all who knew her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and Christian who loved her Lord fiercely.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Rogersville Funeral Home from 11 to noon with a funeral service following in the chapel. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery with a service for the family. Brandon Rainey will be officiating.
Ms. Elvy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Otis and Mattie Ovanda Red; brothers, John Charles and Willis Clayton Red. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth J. Hammond; sons, Paul A. Hammond and Kevin R. Hammond; special sister, Virginia Elmyra Thompson; nephews, Clayton Otis Red, Charles David Red, Gerald Keith Red; niece, Kathy Marie Red Clements; grandchildren, Nicholas Travis Hammond, Walker Ray Hammond, Jason Paul Hammond, and Lanie Marie Hammond; and great-granddaughter, Coulter Blythe Hammond.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gideons.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Hammond’s family.
