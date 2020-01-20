FLORENCE — Elwanda Parrish, age 90, of Florence, passed away on January 18, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mrs. Parrish was a member of Bethel Berry Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. - noon, with graveside service at noon in Greenview Memorial Park, with Jerry Campbell Officiating.
Mrs. Parrish was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Parrish; brothers, Calvin McGee, Harlan and Dick McGee; sister, Willorene Royal.
Mrs. Parrish is survived by her son, Keith Parrish (Didi); daughter, Donna Wilson (Mike); brothers, Ray and Glenn McGee; grandchildren, Jeremiah Parrish (Beth), Bridget Tucker (Daniel) and Taylor Wilson; great grandchildren, Ellie and Katy Tucker and Luke and Ivey Horton.
Pallbearers will include Mike Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Jeremiah Parrish, Tim Parker, Grady Stutts and Daniel Tucker.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
