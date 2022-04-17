FLORENCE — Elyzabeth Moctezuma Loaeza, age 53, passed away April 14, 2022. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Chisholm Hills Church of Christ. Her funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial to follow the service. Williams Funeral Home is directing. She was the wife of Javier Moreno Sanchez. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.