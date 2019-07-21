KILLEN — Elza Ann “Jane” Price, age 77, of Killen passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, 1-2 p. m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with entombment at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Mrs. Price was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Gilly Bryant and son, Jeff Allen Price.
Survivors include husband of 58 years, Edward Price; son, Scott Edward Price (Rosa); sister, Sissy Patterson; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or AlaCare Hospice.
