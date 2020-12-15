HAMILTON — Elzo Logan, 76, died December 10, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 3 p.m. at Gold Mine Cemetery with Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.