CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Elzo Smith, Cypress Inn, TN was born September 14, 1938 in Cypress Inn, TN, the son of the late Turner and Hattie Pigg Smith. He married the former Shelby Jean Wilson on September 4, 1970.
Mr. Smith was a retired assembly line worker at Genesco/Texas Boot and was a member of Scotts Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, Cypress Inn, TN. He was also a barber, having cut hair for many years and was a musician.
Mr. Smith departed this life at his home and was pronounced on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Wayne Medical Center in Waynesboro, TN at the age of 82 years and 13 days.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Shelby Jean (Wilson) Smith, a brother, Carvel Smith and a sister, Imogene Smith, all of Cypress Inn, TN. Besides his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Warren Smith.
Services will be today, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, TN, with Junior Overstreet and Arthur Cordeiro officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, TN, Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County directing. Pallbearers will be Jim Jaco, Carl Harper, Ross Pigg, Jamie Brewer, Butch Gray and Ray Prater. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Commented