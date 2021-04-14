CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Emanola Horton Holt of Cypress Inn, TN was born October 17, 1937 in Lutts, TN, the daughter of Roy and Virgie Morris Horton. She married Thomas Austin Holt on September 3, 1955 and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2017.
Mrs. Holt was retired from Genesco and was a member of Mount Hope Church of Christ, Lutts, TN. She departed this life on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the age of 83 Years, 5 Months, 25 Days and is survived by sons, Thomas A. Holt, wife, Lane, Florence, AL and Timothy A. Holt, wife, Betsy of Arab, AL; daughter, Terina A. Roberson, husband, Tracy, Florence, AL; grandchildren, Tiea Hester, TrayLe Roberson, Lindsey Love, Christopher Holt, Austin Holt and Allen Holt; great-grandchildren, Selina Hester and Willow Hester; brother, Jerry Wade Horton, wife, Gail, Camden, TN; sister, Sally Kate McWilliams, husband, James Quinton, New Johnsonville, TN and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Holt was preceded in death by a son, Troy Allen Holt; brothers, James “J.R.”, Charles and Wayland Horton and sisters, Helen Callihan, Evelyn Wilson and Winnie Faye Nowlin.
Services will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Mike Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in the Pigg/Hilltop Cemetery, Cypress Inn, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Christopher Holt, Austin Holt, Allen Holt, Randall Love, C.J. Perry and Will Hester.
