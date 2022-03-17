FLORENCE — Emerita “Rita” Reese Locker, 82, died March 15, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Greenview Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.