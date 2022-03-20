FLORENCE — Emerita “Rita” Reese Locker, 82, of Florence, peacefully died Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was a faithful St. Michael’s parishioner and vigilant prayer warrior constantly offering up prayers from her little blue book. Rita loved her faith, family, and friends. She enjoyed many years of raising her family and caring for her grandchildren in a faith-filled home. Rita loved Jesus. She worked diligently to encourage her children and grandchildren to love the Lord. Her hobbies included: playing tennis, doing hand work of all sorts, dancing, sewing costumes for grandchildren, watching cowboys on TV, and solving word searches of late. Rita loved being home and in the end that is where she passed away.
Rita spoke fondly of attending Mass as a child with her maternal grandmother, and of meeting her husband, John at Auburn University and being proposed to at church in front of a statue of the Blessed Mother. Her faith was the center of her life.
Visitation will be Monday, March 21, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Abbot Cletus Meagher, O.S.B. officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Rita’s siblings, Roy Reese (Sandra) and Mary Harrison mourn the loss of their sister. Rita leaves behind her devoted children and their spouses: Lydia Locker Bartle, Mark Locker (Rhonda), Stephen Locker (Meredith), David Locker, Kent Locker (Farrah), Vicky Locker Long (John), Leigh Locker Myers (Rick); grandchildren, Christina Brock, Julia Bartle, Jennifer Bartle (Christa), Isabelle Locker, Jacob Locker, Emma Locker, Mary Kate Long, Kelly Long, Gus Myers, Eleanor Myers, Henry Myers, and Ted Myers; and countless loving nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. John Lambert Locker; daughter, Alena Locker Brock; mother, Emerita Burnham Reese; father, William Daniel Reese; and grandson, Joshua Locker.
We love you, Mother. We love you, Nana.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented