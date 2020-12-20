LEOMA, TN — Emily Jane Corbin, 83, died December 17, 2020. Visitation will be held Decemeber 19, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m., at Bethel Baptist church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the church, with burial in Bethel Cemetery. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

