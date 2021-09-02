PHIL CAMPBELL — Emily Dianne Rice, 47, died August 31, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, with service to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in East Franklin Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.