FLORENCE — Emma “Elizabeth” Richey Bennett, 90, died October 24, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with entombment in Tri-Cities Memorial. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

