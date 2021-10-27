FLORENCE — Emma “Elizabeth” Richey Bennett, age 90, of Florence, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. Visitation will be today, October 27, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Tim Grigsby officiating. Entombment will be at Tri-Cities Memorial. Pallbearers are Dennie Robinson, Lonnie Robinson, Timothy Behel, Paul Williams, Gary Engel, Terry Engel.
Elizabeth was a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ. She loved Alabama Football and the Braves Baseball, loved crocheting, and loved playing cards and playing bingo. Elizabeth loved her family. She had 10 grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Marvin Richey Jr. and Haskel Bennett; parents, Walter and Louise Robinson; sisters, Christine Wright (Reeder) and Norma Jean Smith; sister-in-law, Joyce Robinson; brother, James Robinson (Katherine); brother-in-law, Clarence Engel; son-in-law, Frank Henson.
Survivors are her children, Rickey Richey (Amy), Teddy Richey (Kathy), John Bennett (Amy), Kenya Henson; brothers, Sidney Robinson, Roy Robinson (Juanita); sister, Peggy Engle; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to El Reposo Nursing Home.
You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Commented