LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Emma Elsie Harris Fisher, 94, died October 10, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in New Mount Lebanon Cemetery. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

