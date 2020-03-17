TOWN CREEK — Emma Gilchrist, 79, died March 12, 2020. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Macedonia M.B. Church, Town Creek. He will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery.