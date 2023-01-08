RUSSELLVILLE — Emma Rumell Hovater, age 98, of Russellville, passed away January 06, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and a member of Tharptown Baptist Church of Russellville.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, January 09, 2023, at Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the Spry Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Eddie Wix officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Russellville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl J. Hovater; parents, Johnny and Ethel Boyles; brothers, Hansel and Arvin Boyles; sisters, Veda Jackson, Ona Pounders, Irene Bullington, and Marie James.
She is survived by her children, Linda Davis (Tommy) of Russellville, Judy Lane (Ronnie) of Florence, Tim Hovater (Brenda) of Russellville, and Bill Hovater of Russellville. Grandchildren are Chris Grissom (Beth), Leslie Welborn (Mike), Anna Craig (Tyler), Trenton Hovater (Billy), and Drennon Hovater (Ashley). She had six great grandchildren, Grant Grissom, Matthew Grissom, Laurel Grissom, Zayden Hovater, Emmary Welborn, Palmer Craig, and Lila Hovater.
Rumell was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. We will always cherish sitting around mother’s dinner table eating, talking, and reminiscing. She loved her home and loved working with her flowers. She also enjoyed many hours of gardening. She was fun, loving, a joy to be around, and a precious soul. She was a blessing to all who knew her.
Pall bearers will be Chris Grissom, Trenton Hovater, Drennon Hovater, Mike Welborn, Tyler Craig, Dean Fisher, and Charles Fisher.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to her loving caregiver, Linda Atkins. They would also like to give a special thanks to North Alabama Hospice.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented