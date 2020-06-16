RUSSELLVILLE — Emma J. Baker, 83, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away June 12, 2020, at her residence. She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church Russellville.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Officiating will be Mario McCulloch. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Ms. Baker is survived by her children, Chauncey Malone, Belinda Baker, Jeffery Baker and E.J. Baker; grandchildren, Ree-Ree Baker, Shree Baker, Tyler Morris and Khloe Baker; great-grandchildren, Jakyra Hegler, Makya Baker and Daylun Bates; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Goldie B Fuzzell and Mose Malone; son, Victor Baker and brother, Olie Malone.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
