LEIGHTON — Emma J. Vinson, 94, of Leighton, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 peacefully at her home. Public viewing will be Friday, December 20th, 2019 from 11-8 p.m. at Saints Funeral home located at 330 W. Tennessee Street in Florence. Celebration of life service will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist church in Leighton. Burial will follow in the churchyard cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.saintsfuneralhome.com Saints Funeral Home directing. 256-275-7566.
