PHIL CAMPBELL — Emma Jackson, 75, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Friday, May 01, 2020 at her residence. There will be a private graveside service held for the family. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lino and Julia Rodriguez.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Norwood Jackson; sons, William Rodriguez, John Jackson, Norwood Jackson, Jr. (Jennifer), Joseph Jackson (Trina), and Paul Jackson (Christy); daughters, Lisa Marie Rodriguez and Becky Jackson; sisters, Mary Muniz and Alice Marquez; 20 grandchildren; as well as her many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
You are invited to share memories and leave online condolences for the family at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia, is directing.
Commented