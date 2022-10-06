HACKLEBURG — Emma Jean Nichols, 85, died October 3, 2022. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Unity Church with burial to follow in Unity Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home will be directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.