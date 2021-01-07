WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Emma Lee Hickerson Petty, 72, died January 5, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Savannah. She was the wife of the late Bunda Petty.

