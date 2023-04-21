RUSSELLVILLE — Emma Lee Spears, 79, died April 17, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. with the funeral following at 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel in Russellville. Burial will be in Tharptown Baptist Church Cemetery. To send condolences to the family visit www.pinkardfh.com

