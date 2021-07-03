SHEFFIELD — Emma Lou Acklin Meade died June 26, 2021. Public viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service is noon Wednesday in Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. James Coffey officiating.

