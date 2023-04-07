SUMMERTOWN, TENNESSEE — Emma Marlys Fish Foster, 83, died April 5, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Pleasant Garden Cemetery. She was a member of Summertown Baptist Church.

