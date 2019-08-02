ROGERSVILLE — Emma Nolan Raney, 88, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at El Reposo Nursing Home. She was of Baptist faith.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 3rd from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with service to follow immediately in the chapel. Burial will be in Oakgrove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joshua Butler, Jonathon Smith, Barry Wilbanks and Joseph Davis; honorary, Shane and Gavin Butler and Karsey Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Ruby McIntear; husband, John Selvin Raney; four brothers; two sisters; special nephew, Raymond “Bubby” Floyd McIntear. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Raney Wilbanks (Barry); grandchildren, Ashley Butler (Jonathon Smith) and Joshua Butler (Amillia); great-grandchildren, Karsey and Joseph Davis and Shane and Gavin Butler; sisters, Octavia English and Linda McIntear; brothers, Ray McIntear, Kenneth McIntear (Pat) and Wayne McIntear; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Raney family.
