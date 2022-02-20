IUKA — Emma Lou Parsons Rast, 93, died Thursday, February 17, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., February 21, 2022, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. The family would respectfully like to request that masks be worn by those in attendance. Memorials may be made to Pine Vale Children’s Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834; or by phone at 662-286-6555.

