Emma Ruth “Kate” Hicks passed away peacefully, October 23, 2019.
Born to Geneva and Arthur Blankenship of Tuscumbia on June 13th, 1929, she was the youngest of eight siblings. She attended the University of Alabama, where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. The Step Singing competitions was one of her favorite activities. After graduation, she moved to Washington D.C. to work in the office of Senator Listerhill. Upon returning to Tuscumbia, she taught English at Deshler High School. Soon she married James “Jim” L. Hicks, Jr. in 1954.
Now residing in Florence, they had four children, Katherine (Monroe) Jones, Frances (Richard) Graham, James (Kim) Hicks and Jenny Ann (John) Greer. Kate was a kindergarten teacher for Little Angel in Florence for many years. She left to join the Counseling staff at Bradshaw High School as an administrative assistant. Many students loved her and were grateful for her help in attaining scholarships for them.
Kate and Jim were founding members of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she sang Second Seprano in the choir for over 50 years. She so loved taking care of her five grandchildren, Coulson Gray, Natalie and Katelyn Graham, and Anna and Sims Greer.
The family is grateful to her caregivers and the staff of HomeInstead and Mitchell Hollingsworth.
Services will be Sunday, October 27, 2019, 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Reverend John McKell officiating. Following the service will be the visitation from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall, with a private graveside service afterwards.
Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Florence, AL.
We will miss her.
