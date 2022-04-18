ROGERSVILLE
Friday, April 15, 2022 was indeed a Good Friday for Emma Jean “Patsy” Thigpen Green as she peacefully opened her arms to meet her Lord and reunite with her beloved husband, Carl.
Jean was born September 18, 1938 to Ernest (Shankum) and Roenie Thigpen of Lexington, Alabama. She was the fourth of their seven children, and learned to cook and care for others from an early age. Over her years, her passion for kindness , generosity, and selflessness drove her to always put the needs of others above her own.
She married Carl Green, the young man who had followed her bus home from school, on September 15, 1956. Over more than 60 years together, they worked hard at their jobs, on their farm, raising their family, and building their community. If Jean was not in the kitchen, she was in the garden or fields, doing anything she could, everything that was needed , and always more than expected. She was always present for her family, friends, neighbors, and anyone in need.
Jean was a member of New Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and a member of Order of Eastern Star. Even while working at garment factories for over 30 years, she still cooked for and nurtured her family, her friends, and her community. Her heart and her table were open to anyone or any creature in need. Her love for food, plants, animals, family and community was amazing to behold. She was a beacon of kindness, as anyone who met her would testify.
She is preceded in death by Carl Green, her husband of 62 years, but 66 in heart; parents; brothers, Dalton Thigpen and Otis Thigpen; sister, Geneva Elledge.
She is survived by her children Rickey (Alice) Green, Karen (Shannon) Sutton, Mark (Belinda) Green; grandchildren, Dakotah “Cody” (Mary) Green, Mollie (Casey) Ball, Maggie (Raleigh) Killen, Tara Schurfeld, Katie (Taylor) Eldridge, Braxton Davis; great grandchildren, Charlee Ball, Vivian Kate Eldridge, Slade Schurfeld; brothers, Wayne (Faye) Thigpen, UD (Helen) Thigpen, Gerald (Rozell) Thigpen; and numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Tuesday April 19, 2022 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Rogersville Funeral Home with service at 1 p.m., and burial following at Harvey Cemetery. Brother Rickey Green will be officiating with assistance by Terry Herston.
Pallbearers will be family members.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of North Alabama and requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105) or a charity of your choice.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the Green family.
