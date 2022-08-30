MUSCLE SHOALS — Emmett Wayne Conley, 75, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 31, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Ted Vafeas officiating. Interment will be in Old Brick Presbyterian Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.
Emmett was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Bertha Conley, and sister, Emily Koen (Ed).
Emmett is survived by his wife, Kayla Conley; children, Jordan Conley (Erica), Carmen Conley, and Craig Conley; sister, Evon King; grandchildren, Peyton Gargis, Logan Conley, and Nora Conley; and a host of nieces.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
