TUSCUMBIA — Emmie Kay Mashburn Jones, age 87, of Tuscumbia passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Jones loved her time of working at Cooper’s Cleaners in Russellville. She loved her animals and working in her flowers. She had a natural green thumb and could grow just about anything. She was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and loved talking to her family and friends about her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Loyd James, Billy Joe Jones; parents, Buren Haywood “B.H.” & Mattie Estell (McDougle) Mashburn; daughter, Jennifer Lynn James; brother, John Parris Mashburn; and sister, Judith Ann Morrow.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Ricky L. James (wife, Michelle Garrard James); grandchildren, Leah James Townsend (Brice), Levi James, Paige Kimbrough, Ashley Hester Crosby (Tony), Katie Hester, Will Hester; great-grandchildren, Harris and Eloise Crosby; sister, Nettie Mae Mashburn Seal; and several nieces & nephews.
The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Franklin Memory Gardens. Bro. Tommy James will speak at the service.
The pallbearers will be Will Hester, Tony Crosby, Mark James, Porter James, Don Garrard, Brice Townsend, and Mark McNatt. The honorary pallbearer will be Michael Seal.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Brad McAnalley & staff, Dr. Wilkes and Haley Hyde, Dr. Holden, Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center (4th floor), NASH Hospital in Athens (2nd floor), Hospice of North Alabama and Happier at Home Sitting & Elder Care. Your love and care of our mother and grandmother is very appreciated.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
