TUSCUMBIA — Emmie Kay Mashburn Jones, 87, died March 23, 2023. Graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing. She was the mother of Ricky James and the late Jennifer Lynn James.

