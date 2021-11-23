LEIGHTON — Emmitt Edward Jimmar, Jr., 82, died November 18, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday at Colbert County High School Gymnasium, Leighton. The body will be placed in the gym at 12 p.m. Burial will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Gay Reed Cemetery, Jasper. Public viewing Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

