LEIGHTON — Emmitt Edward Jimmar, Jr. aka “Sonny” was born April 22, 1939, in Leighton, AL to the late Emmitt E. Jimmar, Sr. and Mary L. Hughes. He transitioned from this life on November 18, 2021.
In July of 1962, Emmitt Jimmar was united in Holy Matrimony to Elsa Wells in Jasper Alabama. Both met on “The Hill’’ of Alabama A&M University in Huntsville Alabama which began their love story. From this union they were blessed with two children, Kevin and La’Kiska.
Emmitt was a faithful member of Galilee Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee. He loved his church and his church family. He was taught the importance of serving God at an early age by his mother and was always told by her to always “look up” and things would be okay. Throughout his life, Emmitt spoke at many churches in and around the area offering spiritual inspiration. Emmitt was a graduate of Leighton Training School in 1957. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from Alabama A&M University and a Master of Science degree from Fisk University both in Chemistry and Physics, and additional studies at Auburn University. Emmitt remained loyal and supportive of both institutions throughout his lifetime, taking his kids to weekly AAMU football games. Emmitt, Elsa and Kevin were all AAMU alumni; while his daughter La’Kiska (Kit) is a Fisk alumni. While at Alabama A&M, Emmitt joined the Delta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; he was also a charter member of Kappa Nu Lambda (1974) in Florence, Alabama (past president); and was also instrumental in attaining the charter establishing the Kappa Gamma chapter in (1975). This chapter is the first Black fraternity chartered at the University of North Alabama; he was also a Life Member of his fraternity.
Emmitt was a husband, father, grandfather, advocate, businessman, educator, politician, manager, trainer, record promoter, civic leader, community activist and most importantly, a strong believer in Christ.
After graduate school, Emmitt started working with his cousin, famed singer Percy Sledge, of Leighton Alabama, as his Road Manager, and a Record Promoter for Quinvy Music Publishing Company.
Emmitt started his career as an Educator teaching in Coffeeville, Alabama and then moved on to teach chemistry and physics in North Alabama at Burrell-Slater HS and Coffee HS and also the first black teacher to integrate Coffee HS; and was also an instructor in the Physics Department at Auburn University. During his time teaching he became a member of ASTA/Alabama State Teachers Association who later merged with AEA/Alabama Education Association where he became a UniServ Director of District 1 which covered most of northwest Alabama representing more than 2,200 members. Emmitt spent 43 years with AEA where he made an even greater impact in education advocating for educators in the public school system, such as teachers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and anyone employed by the school system. Emmitt also initiated the first teacher’s strike in the South which was another remarkable feat in education. Anyone who knew Emmitt knew he was a fighter and believed in fairness and equal treatment for all. After retiring from AEA in 2013 his daughter La’Kiska was hired as his successor. Emmitt told his daughter ‘don’t try to be me because you can never be me… blaze your own trail because I know you can do it’. Emmitt was also a member of NEA/National Education Association; member of APSO/Alabama Professional Staff Organization (union for various Field Services staff of AEA; and former President); first black elected Executive Committee member of NSO/National Staff Organization; member of NBSN/National Black Staff Network; and former co-chairman of Southern CBC/Coordinating Bargaining Council. During this time Emmitt was affectionately named “Godfather” due to his knowledge, influence, and guidance of his peers within the national union.
Not only did Emmitt make a major impact in education but also in politics where he became the first Black elected Colbert County Commissioner (District 4 & 5) in 1988. During that time he was appointed to many boards and/or committees, such as the Chairman of the Colbert County Community Economic Development Corporation and a founding member of Colbert County Animal Services, etc. Emmitt was a champion when it came to representing his district because he took his job seriously and was always concerned about his constituents. He retired in 2017 after 29 years of service and was recognized as one of the longest serving Commissioners and/or elected officials in the County’s history.
Emmitt’s career was extremely extensive. He was the President of Jimmar Enterprises, former Chemistry and Physics Teacher, Burrell-Slater and Coffee High Schools; Instructor, Physics Department, Auburn University; former Supervisor, Diamond Shamrock Company; Record Promoter and Manager for the late Percy Sledge (his cousin); Education Lobbyist (Montgomery and Washington D.C.); NSO & NBSO Executive Committee; former 5th Congressional Alabama District Conference; Member State and National Democratic Party; Alabama State Democratic Executive Committee; Chair of the Colbert County Executive Committee; Chair of Colbert County of ADC/Alabama Democratic Conference; Program Chair of the Tri-County NAACP; Colbert County Voters League.
Emmitt was truly a civil servant who helped so many people in need throughout his time here on earth, which left a lasting impression on those he mentored or met. He always took time out of his schedule to converse with whomever needed some assistance or who just wanted to talk. He did not view anything that he did as work, but saw this as his spiritual mission to help God’s people and that is just what he did until the very end. He will never be forgotten by his family, friends, constituents, members and colleagues for the tireless work he did locally, statewide and nationally.
He was preceded in death by his parents Emmitt Jimmar Sr. and Mary L. Hughes; and sisters Rose Hughes-Burns and Sarah Ann Jimmar.
Emmitt leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Elsa Jimmar, Leighton/Madison AL; and his very devoted children and caregivers Kevin Jimmar and La’Kiska Jimmar, both of Madison, AL; special daughter-in-law Pammie Jimmar, Athens, AL; grandsons KC Jimmar, Atlanta, GA and Dallas Jimmar, Philadelphia, PA; sisters Martha (Puddin) Stewart, Leighton, AL and Carrie Jimmar, Leighton, AL; and brother, Reginald (Tiffany) Hughes, Orlando, FL; and stepsister Debbie Winston Leighton, AL. Devoted nephews and nieces, Renita (LaBron) Jimmar-Hall, Muscle Shoals, AL; Myron (Sherry) Hughes, Cincinnati OH; Kimberly Stewart, Leighton, AL; Kharis Hughes, Montgomery, AL; Nephew Carlton (Verda) Ross, Nashville TN; brother-in-law Don Wells (Carol); sisters-in-law Annie Wells and Aurelia Wells, Jasper, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at the Colbert County Gymnasium in Leighton, Al with Rev. Jerry Reeves officiating. The public viewing will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and family visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral home in Tuscumbia. Burial will follow Saturday at 12 noon at Gay Reed Cemetery in Jasper Al.
Services have been entrusted to Thompson & Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, Al.
