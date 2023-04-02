F.4.2.23 Emogene Boyd.jpg

FLORENCE — Emogene Highland Boyd, 85, of Florence, passed away March 30, 2023. She was a member of College View Church of Christ.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you