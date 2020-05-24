CYPRESS INN
Emory Bowen, 88 years, 4 months, 24 days fell asleep in death on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home in Cypress Inn, TN with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Dolores Bowen.
He was a carpenter by trade but to those that knew and loved him, he was an organic gardener. He loved nature and the simple things in life. Most of all, he was an avid Bible student, he loved the Bible and his God, Jehovah, which as he learned to be God’s name, from his early study of the scriptures, (Psalm 83:18). He was confident in the Bible’s promise of a new heaven and paradise earth. He was one of Jehovah’s witnesses for over 70 years. Telling others about what he had learned from the scripture was his life-long goal.
He is survived by one daughter, Susan Russell of Florence, AL; three sons, Forest Bowen and Mark Bowen both of Cypress Inn, TN and Perry Bowen of Sheffield, AL. In addition to those, he is survived by four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many spiritual brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank all friends that supported them in this time of need. Special thanks go to Volunteer Hospice. We also want to recognize, Allison Pounders, who went the extra mile to help us in our time of distress.
Due to Covid-19, no services are scheduled at this time.
