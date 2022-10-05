FLORENCE — Visitation was Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. today, October 5, 2022 in Greenview Memorial Park in the Garden of Valor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory Turner Jackson and Jewel Bruce Jackson.
He is survived by his wife, Willene Vera Poe Jackson; daughter, Kimberly Ann Jackson Hill (Darren); grandson, Jackson Scott Hill; son, Christopher Clay Jackson (Amanda); grandsons, Austin Emory and John Cooper; brothers, Jon T. Jackson and Roy F. Jackson; sisters, Wanda Jackson Cobb, Tess Jackson McAfee, and Emma Jackson Garner.
Clay was born in Lauderdale County, Alabama in 1936 to Emory Turner and Jewel Etta Jackson. He and his family farmed for their livelihood during his youth. Chopping cotton was a favorite topic of his to reminisce. After he graduated in 1955 from Central High School, he decided to join the Navy so he could see the world. He was stationed in so many interesting places over his Navy career, including Japan, San Diego and China Lake. He told some great stories about time he spent in those places. He was very proud to have served his country and loved to talk about his journeys. After serving over 20 years in the Navy he retired in 1975 as a Chief Petty Officer and moved his family back to his hometown of Florence, Alabama where he has resided ever since. He was affectionately known as “Chief” or “Gramps”. His grandsons were the light of his life and he was very proud to be “Gramps” to Jackson, Austin and Cooper. As one of his commendations from the Navy read: Chief Jackson was consistently outstanding, showing fine performance as an officer of the Navy and his personal conduct and self-control provided a great example for all to emulate – the epitome of a Chief Petty Officer – First Class – Navy. May he rest in peace in the “Great aircraft carrier in the sky.”
