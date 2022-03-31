KILLEN — Empress Peck Biggers died March 29, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral follows at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Antioch Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.