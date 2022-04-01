F.4.1.22 Empress Biggers.jpg

KILLEN — September 28, 1942 - March 29, 2022 — Empress Peck Biggers of Killen passed into glory Wednesday, March 29, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be today, April 01, 2022, from 12 to 2 pm at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service follows at 2 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery.

Mrs. Biggers was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Catherine Peck; brothers, Bobby Gene Peck and Greg Peden.

Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Biggers; son, Chuck Staggs (Darlene); daughter, Twila (Jackie); granddaughter, Amber Godwin; great-grandson, Bentley Godwin; brother, Tim Parker (Lori), many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews and her special cousin Pam Richardson.

Empress was co-owner of Peck-Benischek Insurance Agency until her retirement. She enjoyed time with family, shopping, helping others and church activities. She was a member and attended the Church of Christ. She was a faithful servant leading by example and ministering to others.

You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com

