DANVILLE — Equata James of Danville, AL passed away on September 28, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital, AL after a valiantly fought battle. She was born September 26, 1961 to Harry “Bob” and Peggy James in Tuscumbia, AL. She leaves behind her husband, Tim and daughters, Bailee and Lily Peyton, whom she loved unconditionally.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Ward; daughters, Bailee Madison Ward and Lily Peyton Ward; sister, Pam Marthaler (Terry); brothers, Vance James (Liz) and Kirk James (Amber); nieces and nephews, Drei Marthaler (Taylor), Ryan Marthaler (Jaqualine), Kirstern Marthaler Morris (Peyton), Nicholas, Chloe, and Braden James; mother-in-law, Joyce Ward; sister-in-law, Teresa Ward; god daughter, Taylor Cannon; and Godson, Leonard Hilty.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy James; father, Bob James; and father-in-law, Jim Ward.
Equata was accepted to Auburn University in the school of Building Science, where she excelled. At that time, few women were a part of the Building Science Department. After graduating Auburn University, Equata made her home in Atlanta, GA, she enjoyed an accomplished career, as a leader in her field for 30-plus years in commercial construction.
Equata was a force of nature, whether it was a work project or personal. She was a creative decorator, an avid gardener, she enjoyed traveling and loved cheering for her Auburn Tigers. She also had a heart for animals and animal rescue. Equata touched many lives with her loyalty, kindness, and generosity. If you needed anything, she was there. She had an infectious laugh that could fill a room. She will be missed by so many, but will be forever in our hearts.
As per her instruction, Equata was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Decatur Animal Services, Decatur, Alabama or the Colbert County Animal Shelter, Tuscumbia, Alabama.
You may view the online obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
