F.2.15.23 Era Butler.jpg

FLORENCE — Era Lee Butler, 85, of Florence, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. Mrs. Butler was a retired seamstress, and a member of Underwood Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you