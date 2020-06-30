PHIL CAMPBELL — Era Mae “Toodler” Baker Clark, 96 years old of Phil Campbell, AL. passed away June 28, 2020.
Due to the Coronavirus the family requests only immediate family attend the service. For anyone not attending there will be an online register book at akinsfh@yahoo.com where you can sign or offer condolences to the family.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Brother Coy Morgan and Sister Carolyn Baker officiating. Burial will be in Blue Springs Cemetery.
Toodler was a member of Pleasant Hill Methodist Church. She was born March 29, 1924 in Franklin County, AL to Boyd C. and Della Morgan. Toodler was preceded in death in by her parents; her husbands, Ukle Clark and Mack Baker; and her great-grandchildren, Jason Floyd Baker, Addison Hall, and Heath Sutherland.
She is survived by her children, Ralton (Carolyn) Baker, Rosette (Bo) Abston, Donny (Brenda) Baker, Van (Wanda) Baker; her grandchildren, Floyd (Janet) Baker, Galon Baker, Dalana Baker, Monica (Chris) Nix, Deedra (Jonathan) Raper, Coby Abston, Amanda (Jason) Oliver, Candice (Coty) Bullington, Kristy (Brian) Davis, Kayla (Rodney) Bray, Kassy Baker, and Magen (Corey) McLemore; her 28 great-grandchildren; her 14 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brody Nix, Ridge Raper, Sage Raper, Payton Nichols, Jacob Davis, Kendric Baker, Gage Baker, Thomas Baker, and Mack Baker.
Honorary Pallbearers will be T.J. Davis, Ben Davis, Keaton Baker, Kye Baker, Ben Nix, Jaxon Nix, Case Bullington, and Colton Bullington.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Russellville Healthcare, friends, and extended family for all the love, care, and prayers during this time.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
