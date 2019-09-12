FLORENCE — Eric Alan Jones, 65, of Florence, passed away September 5, 2019 at his residence. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and a self-employed electrician, heating/air technician, and gunsmith.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Noble Jones and Dorothy Dean Pifer Jones; brother, Michael Gerard Jones; sisters-in-law, Minerva Cruz Jones and Mercedes “Mercy” Viola Jones.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Stan Jones, Haleyville; sister, Mildred “Millie” Jones Haworth (Alan), Wichita, Kansas; former wife and friend, Delta Smith, Muscle Shoals; former sister-in-law, Angie Richardson of Tuscaloosa; and numerous family members and friends.
Eric was one of the most intelligent and interesting persons you could hope to meet; he also had a very quirky sense of humor. He was gifted in his ability to work on any type of electronic or mechanical device, and always ready and willing to assist others with home repairs. He loved ham radios, reading, (especially science fiction, religious literature and history), the Sherlock Holmes book club, the Renaissance Faire, and cats. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society in Florence for a number of years.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Father John O’Donnell and Deacon Steve Kirkpatrick on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Simon, Brian South, Gerald Stumpe, Michael Hill, Rodney South and David Locker.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Florence.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
