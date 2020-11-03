ROGERSVILLE — Eric “Booger” Childers, 50, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his residence. Eric was part of the 1988 Lauderdale County High School graduating class. He was a heavy equipment operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 320. He was also a die-hard Auburn football, NASCAR fan and enjoyed dirt-track racing, in which he was a highly decorated racer as car number B3.
A graveside service will be held in Hurricane Cemetery on November 4th at 2 p.m. Jerry Marlow will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Wendell Siniard, Chris Adams, Ricky Thomas, Bradley Belue, Jay Belue and Jeff Barclay.
Eric was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Darlene Childers. He is survived by his wife, Shana Leigh Masonia Childers; children, Meghan Childers, Lane “Spanky” Childers, Darby Jane Childers, Jordan Walker; father, David (Sandra) Childers; mother-in-law, Sandy (Charles) Parrish and a host of cousins and friends.
