WETUMPKA — Eric Jermaine Johnson, 42, formerly of Tuscumbia, died July 21, 2023. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist church, Russellville. He will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Phillips Cemetery, Russellville.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you