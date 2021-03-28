CHEROKEE — Eric Lane Nelson, 53, of Cherokee, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Dwight Rivers officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Eric was a native of Cherokee and a graduate of Cherokee High School Class of 1985. He was a member of Mhoontown United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by father, Roy L. Nelson and grandparents, Earnie and Ella Mae McCaig.
Eric is survived by his parents, Roy and Cathy Jones; brother, Lynn Jones (Michelle); sister, Paula Keeton (Jamie); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Keeton, Lynn Jones, Dennis Carson, Cole Mobley, Will Hollins, and Mike Nelson. Honorary pallbearers are Cooper Keeton and Corey Mobley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
