LEIGHTON — Funeral service for Eric Noel Bailey, age 30, of Leighton will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Danny Winningham officiating and burial in the Hopewell Cemetery in Leighton with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

