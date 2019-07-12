TUSCUMBIA — Eric Scott Moreland, 39, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Hulen Veal, Nile Moreland, and Dorothy Moreland.
He is survived by his parents, Garry and Tamara Veal Peden; son, Austin Moreland; brother, Clint Moreland (Sandi); sister, Nicole Moreland; and numerous aunts, uncles nephews and cousins.
