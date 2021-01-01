PHIL CAMPBELL — Eric Trapp Crumpton, 49 years old of Phil Campbell, AL passed away December 27, 2020.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Bro. Reggie Herston officiating. Burial will be in East Franklin Cemetery. The service will also be available through zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81765670378?pwd=ZzhBbTRiOXhZUzlQMFZydjRtbUFmdz09 the Meeting ID: 817 6567 0378. Passcode: 626034
Eric was born April 18, 1971, in Sheffield, AL to Avery and Autrilla Crumpton. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Dwight Crumpton.
Eric is survived by his siblings, Rita Crumpton, Mary (Jim) Patt, Fritz Crumpton, Keith (Paula) Crumpton, and Kevin (Denauria) Crumpton; his nieces and nephews, Matthew Patt, Lori Patt, Kelly Crumpton, Isaac Crumpton, and Chase Crumpton.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
