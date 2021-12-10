RUSSELLVILLE — Erik Earl Hutson, 53, passed away December 7, 2021.

He is survived by his mother, Tanya Conway.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.

