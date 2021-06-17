MUSCLE SHOALS — Erik Michael “Tinker” Robinson was born in Jackson, MS on February 26, 1976 and passed from this life at the age of 45 on June 9, 2021 doing what he loved best and enjoyed the most. Erik was a very proud and accomplished professional truck driver for the last 24 years of his life. He was the owner of E&R Trucking, LLC and worked alongside JB Hunt for a number of years.
Erik enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. He loved his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him. His passing will leave a void in the lives of all who knew him. He was the loving husband of Pamela Rene Smith Robinson and the caring son of Jack and Brenda Robinson. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and two special nephews that he loved so much.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 19, 2021 at East Colbert Church of Christ where Erik and Rene are members. Services will be officiated by Mark Little. We love you “Tinker.” Honorary pallbearers are: Jim Beckman, Bob Burnell, Tom Campbell, Baxter Clement, Johnny Hall, Jeff Jack, Phillip Nelson, Glenn Phillips, Joseph Smith, Greg Whitehead, Craig Smith and Donny Mahatha.
Commented